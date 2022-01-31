Adhesive Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional, or both. The coating itself may be an all-over coating, completely covering the substrate, or it may only cover parts of the substrate.

Adhesive Coatings refer to coatings made with adhesive materials

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Adhesive Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesive Coatings market was valued at 46350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Reactive Based Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Coatings include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, 3M, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, ITW and LORD Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Adhesive Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Reactive Based Adhesive

Solvent Based Adhesive

Water-based Dispersion Adhesive

Others

Global Adhesive Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Construction & Decoration

Paper & Packing

Others

Global Adhesive Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Adhesive Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

Sika

3M

Dow Consumer Solutions

Huntsman

ITW

LORD Corporation

PPG Industries

Ashland

Jowat

Avery Dennison

Lamosa

ThreeBond

EMS Group

Kleiberit

Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesive Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesive Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesive Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesive Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

