Adhesive Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adhesive Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional, or both. The coating itself may be an all-over coating, completely covering the substrate, or it may only cover parts of the substrate.
Adhesive Coatings refer to coatings made with adhesive materials
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Adhesive Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Adhesive Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Adhesive Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive Coatings market was valued at 46350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Reactive Based Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Coatings include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, 3M, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, ITW and LORD Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Adhesive Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-Reactive Based Adhesive
- Solvent Based Adhesive
- Water-based Dispersion Adhesive
- Others
Global Adhesive Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial & Consumer Goods
- Construction & Decoration
- Paper & Packing
- Others
Global Adhesive Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Adhesive Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Adhesive Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Adhesive Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Adhesive Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- H.B. Fuller
- Arkema
- Sika
- 3M
- Dow Consumer Solutions
- Huntsman
- ITW
- LORD Corporation
- PPG Industries
- Ashland
- Jowat
- Avery Dennison
- Lamosa
- ThreeBond
- EMS Group
- Kleiberit
- Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
