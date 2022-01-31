High-melting Metals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-melting Metals are a class of metals that are extraordinarily resistant to heat and wear.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-melting Metals in global, including the following market information:

Global High-melting Metals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-melting Metals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High-melting Metals companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-melting Metals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molybdenum Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-melting Metals include Tejing Tungsten, Sanher Tungste, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Plansee Group, CBMM, Molymet, Codelco and JDC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-melting Metals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-melting Metals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High-melting Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molybdenum Metal

Tungsten Metal

Niobium Metal

Tantalum Metal

Rhenium Metal

Global High-melting Metals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High-melting Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

Chemical Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global High-melting Metals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High-melting Metals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-melting Metals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-melting Metals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-melting Metals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High-melting Metals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tejing Tungsten

Sanher Tungste

H.C. Starck

A.L.M.T.

Plansee Group

CBMM

Molymet

Codelco

JDC

CMOC

Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery

FuJian JinXin Tungsten

Treibacher Industrie

Wolfram

Climax Molybdenum

Global Advanced Metals

TaeguTec

JXTC

Wolfmet

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-melting Metals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-melting Metals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-melting Metals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-melting Metals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-melting Metals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-melting Metals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-melting Metals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-melting Metals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-melting Metals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-melting Metals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-melting Metals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-melting Metals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-melting Metals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-melting Metals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-melting Metals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-melting Metals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

