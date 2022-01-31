Powder Metallurgy Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Powder metallurgy components are parts made from powdered metal via powder metallurgy (PM). Powder metallurgy refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Metallurgy Components in global, including the following market information:

The global Powder Metallurgy Components market was valued at 12530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Metallurgy Components include GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM and Hoganas AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powder Metallurgy Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GKN

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hitachi Chemical

Fine Sinter

Miba AG

Porite

PMG Holding

AAM

Hoganas AB

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton

Carpenter Technology

Diamet

Dongmu

Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

Weida

