Global Sports Apparel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sports Apparel market was valued at 25182.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.

By Market Verdors:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

By Types:

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

By Applications:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sports Apparel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Shirt

1.4.3 Coat

1.4.4 Pants

1.4.5 Skirts

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Apparel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Professional Athletic

1.5.3 Amateur Sport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sports Apparel Market

1.8.1 Global Sports Apparel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Apparel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Apparel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sports Apparel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sports Apparel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sports Apparel Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Sports Apparel Sales Volume Growth R

