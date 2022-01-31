Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Industrial and Institutional (I&I) cleaning generally refers to the removal of visible dirt, soil and grease from a surface, it is available in various forms such as liquid concentrates that need to be diluted, ready-to-use liquids, powders and blocks. As their role is to facilitate safety, they are ubiquitous and used in all industrial and institutional organizations. The end-use segments are industrial cleaning, food & beverage, building service, commercial laundry, vehicle cleaning, healthcare facilities, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market was valued at 37700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Detergents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals include Akzonobel, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Ecolab and Diversey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Detergents
- Textile Detergents
- Institutional Detergents
- Other
Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Building Service
- Commercial Laundry
- Vehicle Cleaning
- Industrial Cleaning
- Others
Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzonobel
- Dow Chemical Company
- Solvay SA
- Henkel AG & Co KGaA
- Huntsman Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Lonza Group
- Ecolab
- Diversey
- Bluemoon
- Liby
- Pangkam
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
