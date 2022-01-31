Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial and Institutional (I&I) cleaning generally refers to the removal of visible dirt, soil and grease from a surface, it is available in various forms such as liquid concentrates that need to be diluted, ready-to-use liquids, powders and blocks. As their role is to facilitate safety, they are ubiquitous and used in all industrial and institutional organizations. The end-use segments are industrial cleaning, food & beverage, building service, commercial laundry, vehicle cleaning, healthcare facilities, and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121756/global-industrial-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-market-2022-2028-638

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market was valued at 37700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Detergents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals include Akzonobel, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Ecolab and Diversey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Detergents

Textile Detergents

Institutional Detergents

Other

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Others

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay SA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Lonza Group

Ecolab

Diversey

Bluemoon

Liby

Pangkam

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121756/global-industrial-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-market-2022-2028-638

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/