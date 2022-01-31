Industrial Waste Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waste management refers to all the activities and actions required to manage industrial waste from its inception to its final disposal. Industrial Waste is waste that is discharged from industrial activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Waste Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Waste Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Waste Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Collection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Waste Management include Waste Management Inc., Republic Services, Clean Harbors, Waste Connections, Stericycle, US Ecology, Rumpke, Heritage Environmental Services and Perma-Fix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Waste Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Collection

Landfill

Recycling

Transfer

Others

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Primary Metals

Petroleum

Metal Mining

Electric

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Waste Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Waste Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Waste Management Inc.

Republic Services

Clean Harbors

Waste Connections

Stericycle

US Ecology

Rumpke

Heritage Environmental Services

Perma-Fix

Casella Waste Systems

Veolia Environnement

Progressive Waste Solutions

Suez Environnement

Tradebe

