Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Fiberglass Posts market was valued at 69.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental Fiberglass Posts is a post made of fiberglass composite and high-strength epoxy resin that acts as intraradicular reinforcement of the dental structure and promotes retention for the definitive restorative or core build-up material, in the case of indirect restorations.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.8% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second-largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.7%. 3M was the largest manufacturer in 2018, with a proportion of 11.4% in the global revenue market. Top 5 manufacturers were 3M ESPE, Ivoclar Vivadent, Danaher, VOCO GmbH, Anthogyr (Straumann), and the total market share of these five companies was 33%.

By Market Verdors:

3M ESPE

Ivoclar Vivadent

Danaher

VOCO GmbH

Anthogyr (Straumann)

Ultradent Products

COLTENE Group

Dentatus

FGM

Harald Nordin

DMG America

Oyaricom

Angelus

By Types:

Tapered

Parallel

By Applications:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Key Indicators Analysed

