January 31, 2022

Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Fiberglass Posts market was valued at 69.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental Fiberglass Posts is a post made of fiberglass composite and high-strength epoxy resin that acts as intraradicular reinforcement of the dental structure and promotes retention for the definitive restorative or core build-up material, in the case of indirect restorations.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.8% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second-largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.7%. 3M was the largest manufacturer in 2018, with a proportion of 11.4% in the global revenue market. Top 5 manufacturers were 3M ESPE, Ivoclar Vivadent, Danaher, VOCO GmbH, Anthogyr (Straumann), and the total market share of these five companies was 33%.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • 3M ESPE
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • Danaher
  • VOCO GmbH
  • Anthogyr (Straumann)
  • Ultradent Products
  • COLTENE Group
  • Dentatus
  • FGM
  • Harald Nordin
  • DMG America
  • Oyaricom
  • Angelus

By Types:

  • Tapered
  • Parallel

By Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental Fiberglass Posts Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Tapered

1.4.3 Parallel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dental Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market

1.8.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Fiberglass Posts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dental Fiberglass Posts Sal

