Ion Exchange Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ion-exchange Resin is an insoluble matrix (or support structure) normally in the form of small beads (0.5-1 mm diameter), usually whitish or yellowish, fabricated from an organic polymer substrate. The beads are typically porous, providing a high surface area. The trapping of ions occurs with concomitant releasing of other ions; thus the process is called ion-exchange. There are multiple types of ion-exchange resin. Most commercial resins are made of polystyrene sulfonate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ion Exchange Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ion Exchange Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ion Exchange Resins market was valued at 2112.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2765.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anion Exchange Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ion Exchange Resins include DuPont, Purolite, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical, ResinTech, Samyang Corp, Finex Oy, Aldex Chemical Company and Thermax Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ion Exchange Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anion Exchange Resin

Cation Exchange Resin

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ion Exchange Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ion Exchange Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ion Exchange Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ion Exchange Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Purolite

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Samyang Corp

Finex Oy

Aldex Chemical Company

Thermax Chemicals

Hebi Higer Chemical

Ningbo Zhengguang

Suqing Group

Jiangsu Success

Shandong Dongda Chemical

Suzhou Bojie Resin

Jiangsu Linhai Resin

Sunresin

Felite Resin Technology

Anhui Wandong Chemical

Dongyang Mingzhu

Anhui Sanxing Resin

KaiRui Chemical

Bengbu Dongli Chemical

Shanghai Huazhen

Pure Resin

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng

Aqua Chem

Ion Exchange (India)

Jacobi Carbons

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ion Exchange Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ion Exchange Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ion Exchange Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ion Exchange Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ion Exchange Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ion Exchange Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ion Exchange Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ion Exchange Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ion Exchange Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ion Exchange Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ion Exchange Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ion Exchange

