Global Entertainment Robots Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Entertainment Robots market was valued at 1123.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Entertainment robots are developed for utilitarian purpose in domestic settings to entertain humans, especially children, elderly, guests, or clients. These robots are equipped with microphones, and can recognize voices and cameras to avoid obstacles and identify faces. They can converse, move, sing, dance, and interact with people.Due to the rapid growth of the retail sector, EMEA will be the largest market for entertainment robots during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Hasbro

Lego

Mattel

Sphero

WowWee

Aldebaran

Bluefrog Robotics

Modular Robotics

Robobuilder

Robotis

Toshiba Machines

By Types:

Commercial Entertainment Robots

Non-Commercial Entertainment Robots

By Applications:

Gaming & Entertainment

Athletic Sports

Film and Television

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Entertainment Robots Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Entertainment Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Commercial Entertainment Robots

1.4.3 Non-Commercial Entertainment Robots

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Entertainment Robots Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gaming & Entertainment

1.5.3 Athletic Sports

1.5.4 Film and Television

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Entertainment Robots Market

1.8.1 Global Entertainment Robots Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Entertainment Robots Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Entertainment Robots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Entertainment Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Entertainment Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Entertainment Robots Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Entertainment Robots Sales Revenue Market Share by Region

