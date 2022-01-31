Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Rear-view Mirror market was valued at 7409.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Rear-view Mirror is a mirror in automobiles, designed to allow the driver to see rearward through the vehicle`s backlight. It is an important auto part in vehicles for the safety of drivers. The mirror is not ground flat — the front glass surface is at an angle to the back (mirrored) surface. So if you looked at this mirror out of its casing, it would be wedge-shaped with the thicker edge at the top.China (about 28% in 2015) is the largest consumer of Automotive Rear-view Mirror and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Rear-view Mirror in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, many foreign car rearview mirror manufacturers enter into Chinese market by investment or joint venture with domestic companies. At present, the major companies in China are Magna Tangnali Tangnali, MSR, Ficosa, Ichikon and Changchun Fawer.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Rear-view Mirror Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Exterior Mirrors

1.4.3 Interior Mirrors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Rear-view Mirror Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Sales Revenue Market Sh

