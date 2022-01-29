Quantum Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Quantum Chip industry can be broken down into several segments, Superconducting Quantum Chip, Topological Quantum Chip, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover IBM, Intel, etc.

Quantum chip is the integration of quantum circuits on the substrate, and then carry the function of quantum information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quantum Chip in Global, including the following market information:

Global Quantum Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quantum Chip market was valued at 107.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1754.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 49.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Superconducting Quantum Chip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quantum Chip include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel, D-Wave, Rigetti Computing, Fujitsu, Xanadu and Origin Quantum Computing Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quantum Chip companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quantum Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quantum Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Superconducting Quantum Chip

Topological Quantum Chip

Photonic Quantum Chip

Others

Global Quantum Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quantum Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 39-qubit Quantum Computer

Above 40-qubit Quantum Computer

Global Quantum Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Quantum Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quantum Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quantum Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Intel

D-Wave

Rigetti Computing

Fujitsu

Xanadu

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

Ion Q

