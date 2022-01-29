Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report studies the Non-Invasive Glucose Meter market. Noninvasive glucose monitoring refers to the measurement of blood glucose levels (required by people with diabetes to prevent both chronic and acute complications from the disease) without drawing blood, puncturing the skin, or causing pain or trauma.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Invasive Glucose Meter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Non-Invasive Glucose Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter market was valued at 184.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 273 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wearable Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Invasive Glucose Meter include Abbott, Glucowise (MediWise), DEXCOM, Integrity Applications and Cnoga Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Invasive Glucose Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wearable Non-Invasive Glucose Meter
- Non-Wearable Non-Invasive Glucose Meter
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Clinics
- Others
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Non-Invasive Glucose Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- Glucowise (MediWise)
- DEXCOM
- Integrity Applications
- Cnoga Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Companies
