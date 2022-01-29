Metal Power Inductor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Power Inductor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Power Inductor in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metal Power Inductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metal Power Inductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
- Global top five Metal Power Inductor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Power Inductor market was valued at 3712.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5735.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thin Film Inductor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Power Inductor include TDK, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Vishay Intertechnology, Chilisin, Bourns and Wurth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Power Inductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Power Inductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Metal Power Inductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thin Film Inductor
- Wire Wound Inductor
Global Metal Power Inductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Metal Power Inductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Communication
- Industrial
- Others
Global Metal Power Inductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Metal Power Inductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Power Inductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Power Inductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metal Power Inductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
- Key companies Metal Power Inductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TDK
- Taiyo Yuden
- Sumida
- Murata
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Chilisin
- Bourns
- Wurth
- AVX
- Mitsumi
- KEMET
- Panasonic
Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding CO.,LTD
- Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics
- Microgate
- Shenzhen Zhenhuafu Electronics Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Power Inductor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Power Inductor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Power Inductor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Power Inductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Power Inductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Power Inductor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Power Inductor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Power Inductor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Power Inductor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Power Inductor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Power Inductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Power Inductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Power Inductor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Power Inductor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Power Inductor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Power Inductor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
