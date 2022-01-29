Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment market was valued at 598.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1107.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Magnetic Levitation Molecular Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment include Atlas Copco, Shimadzu Co., Ltd, Osaka Vacuum, Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Beijing Sihai Xiangyun Fluid Technology, Shanghai Canter Vacuum Technology, Beijing Zhongke Instrument and ULVAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Magnetic Levitation Molecular Pump
- Oil Lubricated Molecular Pump
- Grease Lubricated Molecular Pump
Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Deposition (CVD, PVD, CVD, ALD)
- Lithography Machine
- Etching Machine
- Ion Implantation
- Others
Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Atlas Copco
- Shimadzu Co., Ltd
- Osaka Vacuum, Ltd
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- Beijing Sihai Xiangyun Fluid Technology
- Shanghai Canter Vacuum Technology
- Beijing Zhongke Instrument
- ULVAC
- Tianjin Feixuan Technology
- Zhongke Jiuwei Technology Co., Ltd.
- EBARA CORPORATION
- BUSCH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Pump for Semiconductor Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
