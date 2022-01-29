Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A magnetic core is a piece of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability used to confine and guide magnetic fields in electrical, electromechanical and magnetic devices such as electromagnets, transformers, electric motors, generators, inductors, magnetic recording heads, and magnetic assemblies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Magnetic Powder Core in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Metal Magnetic Powder Core companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Magnetic Powder Core market was valued at 529.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 807.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MPP Core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Magnetic Powder Core include MAGNETICS, CSC (Changsung Corp.), POCO Magnetic, ZheJiang NBTM KeDa (KDM), Micrometals, Hitachi, Dongbu Electronic Materials, TDG and Samwha Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Magnetic Powder Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MPP Core

Sendust Core

High Flux

Fe-Si

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic

New Energy Vehicles

Household Appliances

UPS

Telecommunication

Others

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Magnetic Powder Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Magnetic Powder Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Magnetic Powder Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metal Magnetic Powder Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MAGNETICS

CSC (Changsung Corp.)

POCO Magnetic

ZheJiang NBTM KeDa (KDM)

Micrometals

Hitachi

Dongbu Electronic Materials

TDG

Samwha Electronics

DMEGC

CMSS Technology

Nanjing New Conda Magnetic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Magnetic Powder Core Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Magnetic Powder Core Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Magnetic Powder Core Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Magnetic Powder Core Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Magnetic Powder Core Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Magnetic Powder Core Companies

