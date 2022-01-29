Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic quartz is a high-purity material that has become an essential material in semiconductor application due to its good chemical and physical properties. Oxygen, hydrogen, and silicon compounds such as silicon tetrachloride are used to produce synthetic quartz.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor market was valued at 858 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1334.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor include Heraeus, AGC, Tosoh, Feilihua, Nikon, Shin-Etsu, Ohara and CoorsTek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CVD

VAD

Others

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photomask Substrate

Lithography Lens

Others

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Synthetic Quartz for Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heraeus

AGC

Tosoh

Feilihua

Nikon

Shin-Etsu

Ohara

CoorsTek

