Piezoelectric MEMS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A piezoelectric microelectromechanical system (piezoMEMS) is a miniature or microscopic device that uses piezoelectricity to generate motion and carry out its tasks. It is a microelectromechanical system that takes advantage of an electrical potential that appears under mechanical stress.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric MEMS in Global, including the following market information:

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piezoelectric MEMS market was valued at 240.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 953.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piezoelectric MEMS include Bosch, STMicroelectronics and ROHM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piezoelectric MEMS companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sensor

Actuator

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Other

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Piezoelectric MEMS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piezoelectric MEMS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piezoelectric MEMS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

STMicroelectronics

ROHM

