SiC Polishing Consumables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a wide band gap semiconductor that can operate at higher temperature, power level, and voltage. This enables improved energy efficiency in power devices, LED lighting, and telecommunications. Because of its unique properties, SiC is the material of choice for diverse applications such as Hybrid Electric vehicles, power electronic switches, and LED lighting technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC Polishing Consumables in Global, including the following market information:

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SiC Polishing Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiC Polishing Slurries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SiC Polishing Consumables include Fujimi Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Entegris (Sinmat), Ferro (UWiZ Technology), DuPont (NITTA DuPont), CMC Materials, FOJIBO, Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology and Beijing Hangtian Saide, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SiC Polishing Consumables companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SiC Polishing Slurries

SiC Polishing Pads

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market, by Wafer Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Wafer Size, 2021 (%)

4 Inch SiC Wafer

6 Inch SiC Wafer

Other

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SiC Polishing Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SiC Polishing Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujimi Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Entegris (Sinmat)

Ferro (UWiZ Technology)

DuPont (NITTA DuPont)

CMC Materials

FOJIBO

Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology

Beijing Hangtian Saide

Tianjin Helen

CHUANYAN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SiC Polishing Consumables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Wafer Size

1.3 Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SiC Polishing Consumables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SiC Polishing Consumables Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SiC Polishing Consumables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SiC Polishing Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SiC Polishing Consumables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SiC Polishing Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies SiC Polishing Consumables Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC Polishing Consumables Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SiC Polishing Consumables Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC Polishing Consumables Companies

