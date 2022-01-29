Pedelec Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pedelec in global, including the following market information:

Global Pedelec Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pedelec Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pedelec companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pedelec market was valued at 13890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

City Pedelec Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pedelec include Accell Group, Pon, Yamaha, GIANT, Riese & Mller, Panasonic Corporation, Gazelle, Trek and Merida, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pedelec manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pedelec Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pedelec Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

City Pedelec

Tourist Pedelec

Mountain Pedelec

Other

Global Pedelec Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pedelec Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Offline

Online

Global Pedelec Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pedelec Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pedelec revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pedelec revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pedelec sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pedelec sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accell Group

Pon

Yamaha

GIANT

Riese & Mller

Panasonic Corporation

Gazelle

Trek

Merida

Rad Power Bikes

Specialized

Mustache

Cycleurope

Stromer

VanMoof

Yadea

TAILG

