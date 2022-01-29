ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
ABF, otherwise known as ?Ajinomoto Build-up Film? is a resin substrate that acts as an insulator in all modern ICs. The ABF is a highly durable and rigid film that resists expansion and contraction with changes in temperature, making it ideal for use as a substrate between the nanometer-scale and millimeter-scale components of a processor or IC. The AFB substrate consists of multiple layers of microcircuits, known as a ?build-up substrate? which allows the formation of these miniature components as its surface is receptive to laser processing and direct copper plating. Most modern chipmakers use ABF to design the smaller components of their CPUs and GPUs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate in global, including the following market information:
- Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqms)
- Global top five ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market was valued at 4236.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6882.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4-8 Layers ABF Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate include Unimicron, Ibiden, Nan Ya PCB, Shinko Electric Industries, Kinsus Interconnect Technology, AT&S, Semco, Kyocera and TOPPAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqms)
Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 4-8 Layers ABF Substrate
- 8-16 Layers ABF Substrate
- Others
Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqms)
Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PCs
- Server & Switch
- Game Consoles
- AI Chip
- Communication Base Station
- Others
Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqms)
Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqms)
- Key companies ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Unimicron
- Ibiden
- Nan Ya PCB
- Shinko Electric Industries
- Kinsus Interconnect Technology
- AT&S
- Semco
- Kyocera
- TOPPAN
- Zhen Ding Technology
- Daeduck Electronics
- ASE Material
- LG InnoTek
- Shennan Circuit
- Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech
- ACCESS
- National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Product Type
