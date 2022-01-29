Epitaxial Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epitaxial Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epitaxial Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Epitaxial Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epitaxial Equipment market was valued at 1346.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1785.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MOCVD Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epitaxial Equipment include AIXTRON, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc, Veeco, LPE (Italy), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO, ASMI, Applied Material, NuFlare and Tokyo Electron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epitaxial Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- MOCVD Equipment
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy Equipment
- Other CVD Devices
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- LED Industry
- Consumer Electrons
- Others
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Epitaxial Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Epitaxial Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Epitaxial Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Epitaxial Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AIXTRON
- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc
- Veeco
- LPE (Italy)
- TAIYO NIPPON SANSO
- ASMI
- Applied Material
- NuFlare
- Tokyo Electron
- CETC
- NAURA
- Riber
- DCA
- Scienta Omicron
- Pascal
- Dr. Eberl MBE-Komponenten GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epitaxial Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epitaxial Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epitaxial Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epitaxial Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epitaxial Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epitaxial Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epitaxial Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epitaxial Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epitaxial Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epitaxial Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epitaxial Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epitaxial Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epitaxial Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epitaxial Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Outlook 2022
Global Epitaxial Growth Equipment Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027
Global Epitaxial Growth Equipment for SiC and GaN Market Research Report 2021