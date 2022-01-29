Epitaxial Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epitaxial Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Epitaxial Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epitaxial Equipment market was valued at 1346.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1785.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MOCVD Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epitaxial Equipment include AIXTRON, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc, Veeco, LPE (Italy), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO, ASMI, Applied Material, NuFlare and Tokyo Electron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epitaxial Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MOCVD Equipment

Molecular Beam Epitaxy Equipment

Other CVD Devices

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LED Industry

Consumer Electrons

Others

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epitaxial Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epitaxial Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epitaxial Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Epitaxial Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AIXTRON

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc

Veeco

LPE (Italy)

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

ASMI

Applied Material

NuFlare

Tokyo Electron

CETC

NAURA

Riber

DCA

Scienta Omicron

Pascal

Dr. Eberl MBE-Komponenten GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epitaxial Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epitaxial Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epitaxial Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epitaxial Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epitaxial Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epitaxial Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epitaxial Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epitaxial Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epitaxial Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epitaxial Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epitaxial Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epitaxial Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epitaxial Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epitaxial Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epitaxial Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

