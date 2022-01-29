Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Li-ion batteries consist of largely four main components: cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. The Lithium-ion Battery Materials industry can be broken down into several segments, Cathode Material, Anode Materials, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Umicore, Targray, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Battery Materials in Global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market was valued at 12350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cathode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium-ion Battery Materials include Umicore, Targray, LG Chem, BTR New Energy, Shanshan Technology, Showa Denko K.K., Kureha Battery Materials, Mitsubishi Chemical and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lithium-ion Battery Materials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cathode Material

Anode Materials

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Electrolyte

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Grid Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umicore

Targray

LG Chem

BTR New Energy

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko K.K.

Kureha Battery Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Sumitomo Corporation

Toray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium-ion Battery Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Lithium-ion Battery Materials Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Companies

