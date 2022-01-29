Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Packaging Materials in Global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market was valued at 27640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packaging Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Packaging Materials include Kyocera, Shinko, Ibiden, LG Innotek, Unimicron Technology, ZhenDing Tech, Semco, KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY and Nan Ya PCB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Packaging Materials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaging Substrate

Lead Frame

Bonding Wire

Encapsulating Resin

Ceramic Packaging Material

Chip Bonding Material

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consume Electrons

Automobiles

Others

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kyocera

Shinko

Ibiden

LG Innotek

Unimicron Technology

ZhenDing Tech

Semco

KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY

Nan Ya PCB

Nippon Micrometal Corporation

Simmtech

Mitsui High-tec, Inc.

HAESUNG

Shin-Etsu

Heraeus

AAMI

Henkel

Shennan Circuits

Kangqiang Electronics

LG Chem

NGK/NTK

MK Electron

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Tanaka

MARUWA

Momentive

SCHOTT

Element Solutions

Hitachi Chemical

Fastprint

Hongchang Electronic

Sumitomo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Semiconductor Packaging Materials Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Players in Global Market

