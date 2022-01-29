Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Packaging Materials in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Packaging Materials market was valued at 27640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Packaging Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Packaging Materials include Kyocera, Shinko, Ibiden, LG Innotek, Unimicron Technology, ZhenDing Tech, Semco, KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY and Nan Ya PCB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Packaging Materials companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Packaging Substrate
- Lead Frame
- Bonding Wire
- Encapsulating Resin
- Ceramic Packaging Material
- Chip Bonding Material
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consume Electrons
- Automobiles
- Others
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Semiconductor Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Semiconductor Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kyocera
- Shinko
- Ibiden
- LG Innotek
- Unimicron Technology
- ZhenDing Tech
- Semco
- KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY
- Nan Ya PCB
- Nippon Micrometal Corporation
- Simmtech
- Mitsui High-tec, Inc.
- HAESUNG
- Shin-Etsu
- Heraeus
- AAMI
- Henkel
- Shennan Circuits
- Kangqiang Electronics
- LG Chem
- NGK/NTK
- MK Electron
- Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
- Tanaka
- MARUWA
- Momentive
- SCHOTT
- Element Solutions
- Hitachi Chemical
- Fastprint
- Hongchang Electronic
- Sumitomo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Semiconductor Packaging Materials Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
