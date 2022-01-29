Wood Doors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Doors in global, including the following market information:

Global Wood Doors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wood Doors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sets)

Global top five Wood Doors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wood Doors market was valued at 34030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 49350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Wood Door Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Doors include Jeld-Wen, Masonite, STEVES DOOR, TruStile Doors, OUPAI, Simpson Door, Bayer Built, Sun Mountain and Stallion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Doors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Wood Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Wood Door

Wood Composite Door

Molded Door

Global Wood Doors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Wood Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial Use

Global Wood Doors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Wood Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Doors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Doors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Doors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sets)

Key companies Wood Doors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jeld-Wen

Masonite

STEVES DOOR

TruStile Doors

OUPAI

Simpson Door

Bayer Built

Sun Mountain

Stallion

Lynden Doors

Sierra Doors

Arazzinni

IFN Holding AG

Appalachian

Woodgrain Doors

Todd Doors

GRAUTHOFF

MengTian Wood Doors

Hrmann KG

Zhejiang JiHengKang Door Industry Co., Ltd.

MEXIN

SPAZIO Spachio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Doors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Doors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Doors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Doors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Doors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Doors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Doors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Doors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Doors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Doors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Doors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Doors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Doors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Doors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Doors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Doors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Doors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solid Wood Door

4.1.3 Wood Composite Door

4.1.4 Molded Door

