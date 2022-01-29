Commercial Door Operator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commercial door operator is a set of driving device used to open or close the door. Commercial door operator mainly used in Garage, Warehouse, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Door Operator in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Door Operator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Door Operator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Commercial Door Operator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Door Operator market was valued at 507.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 603.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Duty Operators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Door Operator include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, Raynor Garage Doors, FORESEE, Sommer, Nice, B&D, Nortek Control and Guardian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Door Operator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Door Operator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Door Operator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Duty Operators

Medium Duty Operators

Heavy Duty Operators

Global Commercial Door Operator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Door Operator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Garage

Warehouse

Other

Global Commercial Door Operator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Door Operator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Door Operator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Door Operator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Door Operator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Commercial Door Operator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

Raynor Garage Doors

FORESEE

Sommer

Nice

B&D

Nortek Control

Guardian

SUPERLIFT

PowerMaster

Manaras-Opera

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Door Operator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Door Operator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Door Operator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Door Operator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Door Operator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Door Operator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Door Operator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Door Operator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Door Operator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Door Operator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Door Operator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Door Operator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Door Operator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Door Operator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Door Operator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Door Operator Companies

