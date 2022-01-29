Surimi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surimi is a concentrate of whitefish proteins. The extraction of surimi takes place onboard factory vessels, just after fishing, or in land-based factories. The meat of fish fillets is minced and rinsed with fresh water several times; only soluble proteins are kept. The paste obtained from this process, odorless and tasteless, is put in the form of frozen blocks called surimi base.

Then cyoprotectants15 are added to the surimi base in order to preserve its gelling and elastic properties. These blocks are sold to the food processors, which transform this raw material with other ingredients to give it texture, taste and color, and obtain the final product, called surimi or kamaboko, which is popular on Asiatic and European markets.



The global Surimi market was valued at 5695.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9665 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Surimi include Viciunai Group, Trans-Ocean Products, Seaprimexco Vietnam, Thong Siek Global, Gadre Marine, Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd., APITOON, Luck Union Foods and Sugiyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

