Cell Culture Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cell Culture Media are used to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical cell culture media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant pH.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Culture Media in global, including the following market information:

Global Cell Culture Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cell Culture Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Cell Culture Media companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cell Culture Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Classical Media & Salts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cell Culture Media include Thermo Fisher, Merck, Corning, Cytiva, Lonza, FUJIFILM, Takara and Ajinomoto Kohjin Bio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell Culture Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cell Culture Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Cell Culture Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Other

Global Cell Culture Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Cell Culture Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

Other

Global Cell Culture Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Cell Culture Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cell Culture Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cell Culture Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cell Culture Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Cell Culture Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Corning

Cytiva

Lonza

FUJIFILM

Takara

Ajinomoto Kohjin Bio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Culture Media Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cell Culture Media Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cell Culture Media Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cell Culture Media Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cell Culture Media Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cell Culture Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Culture Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cell Culture Media Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Culture Media Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cell Culture Media Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Culture Media Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

