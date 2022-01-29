Culture Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Culture Media are used to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical Culture Media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant pH.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Culture Media in global, including the following market information:

Global Culture Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Culture Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Liter)

Global top five Culture Media companies in 2021 (%)

The global Culture Media market was valued at 2215.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4175.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Classic Medium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Culture Media include Thermo Fisher, Merck, Corning, Cytiva, Lonza, Fujifilm, Kohjin Bio, Jianshun Biosicences and HiMedia Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Culture Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Culture Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)

Global Culture Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Classic Medium

Serum-free Medium

Stem Cell Culture Medium

Other

Global Culture Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)

Global Culture Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Production

Research

Other

Global Culture Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)

Global Culture Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Culture Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Culture Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Culture Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Liter)

Key companies Culture Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Corning

Cytiva

Lonza

Fujifilm

Kohjin Bio

Jianshun Biosicences

HiMedia Laboratories

OPM Biosciences

Takara

Yocon

PromoCell

