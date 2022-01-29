Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbonates are salts formed by the combination of metal element cations and carbonates. In carbonate minerals, the main anion is [CO3]2-, the cations are mainly Ca2+, Mg2+, followed by Na+, Fe2+ and Cu2+, Zn2+, Pb2+, Mn2+, Bi3+, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbonate market was valued at 30190 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbonate include Solvay, Tata, Tangshan Sanyou, SQM, China Salt, Shandong Haihua Group, Yuanxing, Jinshan Group and Albemarle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Carbonate

Sodium Carbonate

Sodium Bicarbonate

Potassium Carbonate

Potassium Bicarbonate

Lithium Carbonate

Magnesium Carbonate

Others

Global Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Tata

Tangshan Sanyou

SQM

China Salt

Shandong Haihua Group

Yuanxing

Jinshan Group

Albemarle

ETSODA

Church & Dwight

Lianyungang Soda Ash

Tosoh

Zhejiang Dayang

Natural Soda

Yuhua

AGC

Qingdao Soda Ash

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Carbonate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Calcium Carbonate

4.1.3 Sodium Carbonate

4.1.4 Sodium Bicarbonate

