VOC Recovery and Abatement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), as important precursors of ozone and PM2.5, are among the major contributors to current regional composite air pollution. VOCs and the secondary pollutants they form have a negative impact on human health, and some VOCs are also genotoxic and carcinogenic.

The largest investment market segment is using industries that use VOCs products (such as textile printing and dyeing, printing, furniture manufacturing, architectural decoration, etc.), including: end-of-line treatment, process improvement and raw material replacement in the printing and coatings industries. Use water-based paints, environmentally friendly inks, environmentally friendly adhesives, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of VOC Recovery and Abatement in Global, including the following market information:

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global VOC Recovery and Abatement market was valued at 8363.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regenerative Thermal Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VOC Recovery and Abatement include Air Products, Linde pl (Praxair), Wrtsil, Munters, TOYOBO, Taikisha, Nippon Gases, Calgon Carbon Corporation and Condorchem Envitech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VOC Recovery and Abatement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

Catalytic Oxidation

Adsorption by Activated Carbon

Cryocondensation

Others

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum and Petrochemical

Packaging and Printing

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Plastic and Rubber

Iron and Steel

Coatings and Inks

Other

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VOC Recovery and Abatement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VOC Recovery and Abatement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Products

Linde pl (Praxair)

Wrtsil

Munters

TOYOBO

Taikisha

Nippon Gases

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Condorchem Envitech

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

Anguil

ComEnCo Systems

POLARIS SRL



KVT Process Technology

CECO Environmental

SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering

Naide

ECOTEC

Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering

WELLE Environmental Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top VOC Recovery and Abatement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 VOC Recovery and Abatement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies VOC Recovery and Abatement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VOC Recovery and Abatement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 VOC Recovery and Abatement Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VOC Recovery and Abatement Companies

