Leadframes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lead Frame is the basic component that delivers electric signal to external circuits and supports the chip inside of semiconductor package mechanically.

A lead frame consists of a die mounting paddle and lead fingers. The die paddle serves primarily to mechanically support the die during package manufacture. The lead fingers connect the die to the circuitry external to the package.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Leadframes in global, including the following market information:

Global Leadframes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Leadframes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (B Units)

Global top five Leadframes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Leadframes market was valued at 3664.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4736 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stamping Process Lead Frame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Leadframes include Mitsui High-tec, Shinko, Chang Wah Technology, Advanced Assembly Materials International, HAESUNG DS, SDI, Fusheng Electronics, Enomoto and Kangqiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Leadframes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Leadframes Market, by Process Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (B Units)

Global Leadframes Market Segment Percentages, by Process Type, 2021 (%)

Stamping Process Lead Frame

Etching Process Lead Frame

Global Leadframes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (B Units)

Global Leadframes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Others

Global Leadframes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (B Units)

Global Leadframes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Leadframes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Leadframes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Leadframes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (B Units)

Key companies Leadframes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui High-tec

Shinko

Chang Wah Technology

Advanced Assembly Materials International

HAESUNG DS

SDI

Fusheng Electronics

Enomoto

Kangqiang

POSSEHL

JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY

Jentech

Hualong

Dynacraft Industries

QPL Limited

WuXi Micro Just-Tech

HUAYANG ELECTRONIC

DNP

Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Leadframes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Process Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Leadframes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Leadframes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Leadframes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Leadframes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Leadframes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Leadframes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Leadframes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Leadframes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Leadframes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Leadframes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Leadframes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Leadframes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leadframes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Leadframes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leadframes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Process Type – Global Leadframes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Stamping Process Lead Frame

4.1.3 Etching Process Lead Frame

