Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diffractive optical elements, DOEs, were designed for applications with lasers and high-power lasers. Used as multi-spot beam splitters, in beam shaping, and beam profile modification, such elements offer endless possibilities in different application fields. Diffractive optical element uses a thin micro structure pattern to alter the phase of the light propagated through it. When a laser beam is transmitted through a diffractive optical element (DOE), it can be transformed into an almost arbitrary light pattern in the observation plane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) market was valued at 352.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 455.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beam Shaping (Top-Hat) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) include Holo/Or Ltd., HORIBA, Newport Corporation, Jenoptik, Photop Technologies (II-VI Incorporated), Shimadzu Corporation, Zeiss, SUSS MicroTec AG. and Lightsmyth (Finisar), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beam Shaping (Top-Hat)

Beam Splitting

Beam Foci

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laser Material Processing

Biomedical Equipment

Others

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Holo/Or Ltd.

HORIBA

Newport Corporation

Jenoptik

Photop Technologies (II-VI Incorporated)

Shimadzu Corporation

Zeiss

SUSS MicroTec AG.

Lightsmyth (Finisar)

Edmund Optics

Optometrics (Dynasil)

Headwall Photonics

Plymouth Grating Lab

Wasatch Photonics

Spectrogon AB

SILIOS Technologies

GratingWorks

