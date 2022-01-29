RF and Microwave Switches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An RF switch or microwave switch is a device to route high frequency signals through transmission paths. RF (radio frequency) and microwave switches are used extensively in microwave test systems for signal routing between instruments and devices under test (DUT). Incorporating a switch into a switch matrix system enables you to route signals from multiple instruments to single or multiple DUTs. This allows multiple tests to be performed with the same setup, eliminating the need for frequent connects and disconnects. The entire testing process can be automated, increasing the throughput in high-volume production environments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RF and Microwave Switches in global, including the following market information:

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five RF and Microwave Switches companies in 2021 (%)

The global RF and Microwave Switches market was valued at 3505.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6250.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Frequency (Up to 1 GHz) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RF and Microwave Switches include Skyworks, Qorvo, Murata, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, NJR and API Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RF and Microwave Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market, by Frequency, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Frequency, 2021 (%)

Low Frequency (Up to 1 GHz)

Medium Frequency (1-20 GHz)

High Frequency (20-40 GHz)

Very High Frequency (40 GHz+)

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cellular

Wireless Communications

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial & Automotive

Consumer Goods

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RF and Microwave Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RF and Microwave Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RF and Microwave Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies RF and Microwave Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Skyworks

Qorvo

Murata

Infineon

NXP Semiconductors

Maxim Integrated

Analog Devices

NJR

API Technologies

Radiall

Mini-Circuits

MACOM

Keysight Technologies

Dow-Key Microwave(Dover)

Peregrine

Atlantic Microwave (ETL Systems)

JFW Industries

California Eastern Laboratories (CEL)

Planar Monolithics Industries

Vaunix Technology

