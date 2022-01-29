Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. It is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching. Chlorine dioxide generator is a system which can produce chlorine dioxide and can be used in treatment of drinking water, waste water, industrial circulatory water, food & beverages industry, cooling water, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorine Dioxide Generator in global, including the following market information:
- Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Chlorine Dioxide Generator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorine Dioxide Generator market was valued at 1813.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2126.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrolytic Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorine Dioxide Generator include Prominent, Grundfos, Ecolab, Evoqua, Chemours, CDG Environmental, Sabre, AquaPulse Systems and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorine Dioxide Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electrolytic Method
- Chemical Method
Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drinking Water
- Waste Water
- Swimming Water
- Cooling Water
- Others
Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chlorine Dioxide Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chlorine Dioxide Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chlorine Dioxide Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Chlorine Dioxide Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Prominent
- Grundfos
- Ecolab
- Evoqua
- Chemours
- CDG Environmental
- Sabre
- AquaPulse Systems
- Siemens
- Tecme
- IEC Fabchem Limited
- Accepta
- U.S. Water
- Metito
- Iotronic
- Bio-Cide International
- Dioxide Pacific
- Lakeside Water
- VASU CHEMICALS
- HES Water Engineers
- Shanda Wit
- Huayuan Chlorine Dioxide Generator
- Nanjing Shuifu
- OTH
- Jinan Ourui industrial
- Beijing Delianda
- Rotek
- Nanjing xingke Water Treatment
- Fujian HADA Intelligence Technology
- Lvsiyuan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorine Dioxide Generator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorine Dioxide Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorine Dioxide Generator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorine Dioxide Generator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorine Dioxide Generator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorine
