Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) bronchoscopy is a procedure used to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer. Performed by a pulmonologist, EBUS bronchoscopy uses a flexible tube that goes through your mouth and into your windpipe and lungs. Similar to, though smaller than, the device used during a colonoscopy, the EBUS scope has a video camera with an ultrasound probe attached to create a local images of your lungs and nearby lymph nodes in order to accurately locate and evaluate areas seen on x-rays or scans that need a closer look.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market was valued at 544.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 750.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transbronchial Aspiration Needles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy include Olympus, Boston Scientific, CONMED, Cook Medical, CLINODEVICE, Medtronic, MEDI-GLOBE, Veran Medical and PENTAX Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transbronchial Aspiration Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Biopsy Needles

Cytology Brushes

Spray Catheters

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Olympus

Boston Scientific

CONMED

Cook Medical

CLINODEVICE

Medtronic

MEDI-GLOBE

Veran Medical

PENTAX Medical

Fujifilm

Micro Tech

AoHua

Jiuhong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies

