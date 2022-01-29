Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) bronchoscopy is a procedure used to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer. Performed by a pulmonologist, EBUS bronchoscopy uses a flexible tube that goes through your mouth and into your windpipe and lungs. Similar to, though smaller than, the device used during a colonoscopy, the EBUS scope has a video camera with an ultrasound probe attached to create a local images of your lungs and nearby lymph nodes in order to accurately locate and evaluate areas seen on x-rays or scans that need a closer look.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy market was valued at 544.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 750.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transbronchial Aspiration Needles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy include Olympus, Boston Scientific, CONMED, Cook Medical, CLINODEVICE, Medtronic, MEDI-GLOBE, Veran Medical and PENTAX Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transbronchial Aspiration Needles
- Biopsy Forceps
- Biopsy Needles
- Cytology Brushes
- Spray Catheters
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Olympus
- Boston Scientific
- CONMED
- Cook Medical
- CLINODEVICE
- Medtronic
- MEDI-GLOBE
- Veran Medical
- PENTAX Medical
- Fujifilm
- Micro Tech
- AoHua
- Jiuhong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies
