High-Selenium Yeast Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the high-selenium yeast market, high selenium yeast is a form of supplemental selenium, which is also referred to as organic selenium. Selenium yeast is produced using the microorganism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is better known as bakers yeast or brewers yeast. When the yeast is grown in a selenium-enriched medium, it absorbs the selenium and converts it into the form of selenium naturally found in foods, selenomethionine. The final product is used to fortify foods, fodder and to make supplements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Selenium Yeast in global, including the following market information:

Global High Selenium Yeast Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Selenium Yeast Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Selenium Yeast companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Selenium Yeast market was valued at 341.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 400.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Selenium Yeast include Alltech, Lesaffre, Angel, Lallemand, Novus International, Cypress Systems, Diamond V, Biorigin and Tianxiangyuan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Selenium Yeast manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Selenium Yeast Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Selenium Yeast Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Global High Selenium Yeast Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Selenium Yeast Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Food

Feed Industry

Others

Global High Selenium Yeast Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Selenium Yeast Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Selenium Yeast revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Selenium Yeast revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Selenium Yeast sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Selenium Yeast sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alltech

Lesaffre

Angel

Lallemand

Novus International

Cypress Systems

Diamond V

Biorigin

Tianxiangyuan

Prince Agri Products

