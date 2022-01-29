Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Automated Food Sorting Equipment is a very import machine used in food processing industry. It usually sorts foods by colour, size, weight and other properties. Automated food sorting machines are used for different food items, thus making the processes faster and more hygienic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Food Sorting Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Automated Food Sorting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market was valued at 1453.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1978.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optical Sorting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Food Sorting Equipment include TOMRA, Buhler, Meyer, Duravant, Satake, SHIBUYA SEIKI, Cimbria (AGCO), GREEFA and Raytec Vision. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Food Sorting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Optical Sorting Machine
- Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Seeds and Grains
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TOMRA
- Buhler
- Meyer
- Duravant
- Satake
- SHIBUYA SEIKI
- Cimbria (AGCO)
- GREEFA
- Raytec Vision
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Food Sorting Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Players in Global Market
