Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Food Sorting Equipment is a very import machine used in food processing industry. It usually sorts foods by colour, size, weight and other properties. Automated food sorting machines are used for different food items, thus making the processes faster and more hygienic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Food Sorting Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automated-food-sorting-equipment-2022-2028-187

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Automated Food Sorting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market was valued at 1453.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1978.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Optical Sorting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Food Sorting Equipment include TOMRA, Buhler, Meyer, Duravant, Satake, SHIBUYA SEIKI, Cimbria (AGCO), GREEFA and Raytec Vision. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Food Sorting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Optical Sorting Machine

Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits

Vegetables

Seeds and Grains

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automated Food Sorting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TOMRA

Buhler

Meyer

Duravant

Satake

SHIBUYA SEIKI

Cimbria (AGCO)

GREEFA

Raytec Vision

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-automated-food-sorting-equipment-2022-2028-187

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Food Sorting Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Outlook 2022

Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Report 2021