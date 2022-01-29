Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market, Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is often used in cement grinding aids to replace Triethanolamine and Triisopropanolamine in grinding aid raw materials. Diethanol Isopropanolamine is a new green grinding aids raw materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market was valued at 387.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 610.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.85 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) include Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry, Beijing Debora Chemicals, Horizon Chemical Industry, FORTISCHEM, Shandong Hongyi Technology and Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market, by Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Content, 2021 (%)

0.85

Above 90%

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cement Grinding Aid

Surfactant

Others

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nanjing Hongbaoli

VISWAAT Chemical

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Lucky Chemical Industry

Beijing Debora Chemicals

Horizon Chemical Industry

FORTISCHEM

Shandong Hongyi Technology

Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology

Yunlong Industrial Development

Fushun East King Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Content

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 L

