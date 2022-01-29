Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rapid thermal processing (RTP) is a semiconductor manufacturing process which heats silicon wafers to temperatures exceeding 1,000C for not more than a few seconds. During cooling wafer temperatures must be brought down slowly to prevent dislocations and wafer breakage due to thermal shock.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market was valued at 712 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1114 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lamp-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment include Applied Materials, Mattson Technology, Kokusai Electric, Ultratech(Veeco, Centrotherm, AnnealSys, Koyo Thermo Systems, ECM and CVD Equipment Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lamp-based

Laser-based

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

R&D

Industrial Production

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Applied Materials

Mattson Technology

Kokusai Electric

Ultratech(Veeco

Centrotherm

AnnealSys

Koyo Thermo Systems

ECM

CVD Equipment Corporation

SemiTEq

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Players in Global Market

