Benefits Administration Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Benefits administration is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing benefits for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Benefits Administration Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Benefits Administration Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Benefits Administration Software market was valued at 913.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1540.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Benefits Administration Software include ADP, Workday, WEX Health, Benefitfocus, bswift, Namely, Zenefits, Paycom and EmpowerHR/Pay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Benefits Administration Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Benefits Administration Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Benefits Administration Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Benefits Administration Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Benefits Administration Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Medium-Sized Business

Large Business

Global Benefits Administration Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Benefits Administration Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Benefits Administration Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Benefits Administration Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADP

Workday

WEX Health

Benefitfocus

bswift

Namely

Zenefits

Paycom

EmpowerHR/Pay

Ceridian

PlanSource

Paycor

Gusto

BambooHR

BreatheHR

Zane Benefits

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Benefits Administration Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Benefits Administration Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Benefits Administration Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Benefits Administration Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Benefits Administration Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Benefits Administration Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Benefits Administration Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benefits Administration Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benefits Administration Software Companies

