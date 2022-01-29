Benefits Administration Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Benefits Administration Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Benefits administration is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing benefits for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benefits Administration Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Benefits Administration Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Benefits Administration Software market was valued at 913.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1540.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benefits Administration Software include ADP, Workday, WEX Health, Benefitfocus, bswift, Namely, Zenefits, Paycom and EmpowerHR/Pay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Benefits Administration Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benefits Administration Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Benefits Administration Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Global Benefits Administration Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Benefits Administration Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Business
- Medium-Sized Business
- Large Business
Global Benefits Administration Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Benefits Administration Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Benefits Administration Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Benefits Administration Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ADP
- Workday
- WEX Health
- Benefitfocus
- bswift
- Namely
- Zenefits
- Paycom
- EmpowerHR/Pay
- Ceridian
- PlanSource
- Paycor
- Gusto
- BambooHR
- BreatheHR
- Zane Benefits
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benefits Administration Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benefits Administration Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benefits Administration Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benefits Administration Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benefits Administration Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Benefits Administration Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Benefits Administration Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benefits Administration Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benefits Administration Software Companies
