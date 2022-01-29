Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Powder metallurgy components are parts made from powdered metal via powder metallurgy (PM). Powder metallurgy refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. It is wide applied in electric vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-powder-metallurgy-for-electric-vehicles-2022-2028-516

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles market was valued at 242.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3259.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ferrous Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles include GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Showa Denko Materials (Hitachi Chemical), Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM and Hoganas AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transmission

Engine

Chassis System

Others

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GKN

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Showa Denko Materials (Hitachi Chemical)

Fine Sinter

Miba AG

Porite

PMG Holding

AAM

Hoganas AB

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton

Carpenter Technology

Diamet

Dongmu

Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

Weida

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-powder-metallurgy-for-electric-vehicles-2022-2028-516

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Product Type

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Outlook 2022

Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Outlook 2022

Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027