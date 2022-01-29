Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Powder metallurgy components are parts made from powdered metal via powder metallurgy (PM). Powder metallurgy refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. It is wide applied in electric vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles market was valued at 242.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3259.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferrous Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles include GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Showa Denko Materials (Hitachi Chemical), Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM and Hoganas AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ferrous Metals
- Non-ferrous Metals
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transmission
- Engine
- Chassis System
- Others
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GKN
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Showa Denko Materials (Hitachi Chemical)
- Fine Sinter
- Miba AG
- Porite
- PMG Holding
- AAM
- Hoganas AB
- AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
- Burgess-Norton
- Carpenter Technology
- Diamet
- Dongmu
- Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy
- Weida
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Metallurgy for Electric Vehicles Product Type
