Tower Crane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A tower crane is a piece of equipment used to move or transport oversized objects. It is a stationary device, which means the base of the crane does move. A large, fixed tower supports a horizontal beam, or jib, which sits atop the tower to form an uneven letter T. A tower crane is often used in the construction industry to set steel beams and other large building components. It may also be used in the shipping or transportation industry to load and unload large freighters.

The base of the tower crane sits atop a concrete pad, which can vary in thickness based on the height and weight of the crane. Large anchor bolts are used to fasten the base of the tower to the concrete, and may also extend several feet into the ground. This keeps the tower safely supported to help reduce the risk of collapse.

The vertical tower extends dozens of feet into the air, and the jib rests on top. The longer section of the jib has cables attached to move or position objects below, while the shorter section of the jib extends away from these cables to act as a counterweight. Additional counterweights made from concrete or steel may be hung from the shorter section of the jib to adjust the balance of the crane.

An operator car is typically located where the jib meets the tower. The tower crane operator sits inside of this car and uses a series of controls to swing the jib and move objects. An individual on the ground or within the building oversees the process of fastening objects to the cables of the tower crane. This individual is known as a rigger and he or she uses radio or hand signals to communicate with the crane operator.

Note: The date of the report is the new equipment of Tower Crane, not including the accessories and used cranes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tower Crane in global, including the following market information:

Global Tower Crane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tower Crane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Tower Crane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tower Crane market was valued at 2851.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3109 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-Erecting Tower Cranes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tower Crane include XCMG, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Zoomlion, SANY, Terex, DAHAN, Fushun Yongmao and Comansa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tower Crane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tower Crane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Tower Crane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-Erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes

Global Tower Crane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Tower Crane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

Global Tower Crane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Tower Crane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tower Crane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tower Crane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tower Crane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Tower Crane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

XCMG

Liebherr

Manitowoc

Zoomlion

SANY

Terex

DAHAN

Fushun Yongmao

Comansa

FAVCO

Zhejiang Construction Machinery

SCM

Fangyuan Group

Huaxia

Guangxi Construction

Saez

Wolffkran

HKTC

Jost

Jaso

Raimondi

FM Gru

Wilbert

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tower Crane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tower Crane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tower Crane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tower Crane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tower Crane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tower Crane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tower Crane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tower Crane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tower Crane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tower Crane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tower Crane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tower Crane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tower Crane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tower Crane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tower Crane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tower Crane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tower Crane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Self-Erecting Tower Cranes

4.1.3 Flat Top Tower Cranes

4.1.4 Ha

