Advanced Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

During the final stages of semiconductor development, a tiny block of materials (the silicon wafer, logic, and memory) is wrapped in a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion and allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. Typical packaging configurations have included the leadless chip carriers and pin-grid arrays of the 1980s, the system-in-package and package-on package setups of the 2000s, and, most recently, 2-D integrated-circuit technologies such as wafer-level, flip-chip, and through silicon via setups.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Advanced Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Advanced Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Packaging market was valued at 15310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3.0 DIC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Packaging include ASE, Amkor, SPIL, Stats Chippac, PTI, JCET, J-Devices, UTAC and Chipmos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3.0 DIC

FO SIP

FO WLP

3D WLP

WLCSP

2.5D

Filp Chip

Global Advanced Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Analog & Mixed Signal

Wireless Connectivity

Optoelectronic

MEMS & Sensor

Misc Logic and Memory

Other

Global Advanced Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Advanced Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASE

Amkor

SPIL

Stats Chippac

PTI

JCET

J-Devices

UTAC

Chipmos

Chipbond

STS

Huatian

NFM

Carsem

Walton

Unisem

OSE

AOI

Formosa

NEPES

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Advanced Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Advanced Packaging Market Siz

