Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A membrane oxygenator is a device used to add oxygen to, and remove carbon dioxide from the blood. It can be used in two principal modes: to imitate the function of the lungs in cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and to oxygenate blood in longer term life support, termed extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, ECMO. A membrane oxygenator consists of a thin gas permeable membrane separating the blood and gas flows in the CPB circuit; oxygen diffuses from the gas side into the blood, and carbon dioxide diffuses from the blood into the gas for disposal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Oxygenator in global, including the following market information:
- Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Membrane Oxygenator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Membrane Oxygenator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Membrane Oxygenator include Medos, Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic, Sorin, Terumo, Nipro Medical, Kewei (Microport), WEGO and Xijian Medical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Membrane Oxygenator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenator
- Hollow Fibre Membrane Oxygenator
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Respiratory
- Cardiac
- Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Membrane Oxygenator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Membrane Oxygenator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Membrane Oxygenator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Membrane Oxygenator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medos
- Maquet (Getinge)
- Medtronic
- Sorin
- Terumo
- Nipro Medical
- Kewei (Microport)
- WEGO
- Xijian Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Membrane Oxygenator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Membrane Oxygenator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Membrane Oxygenator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Membrane Oxygenator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Membrane Oxygenator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Membrane Oxygenator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Oxygenator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Membrane Oxygenator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Oxygenator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Membrane Oxyg
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Outlook 2022
United States Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Membrane Oxygenator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Insights, Forecast to 2027