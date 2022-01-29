Radiant Ceiling Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiant Ceiling Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report studies the Radiant Ceiling Panels market. Radiant ceiling panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant ceiling panels offer temperature gradients so low between ceiling and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated ceiling panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiant Ceiling Panels in global, including the following market information:
- Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Radiant Ceiling Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radiant Ceiling Panels market was valued at 989 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Heating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radiant Ceiling Panels include Zehnder Group, MESSANA, SPC, Frenger, Marley Engineered Products, Uponor, Indeeco, Rehau and Rossato Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radiant Ceiling Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Heating
- Electric Heating
Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Industrial Building
Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zehnder Group
- MESSANA
- SPC
- Frenger
- Marley Engineered Products
- Uponor
- Indeeco
- Rehau
- Rossato Group
- SSHC
- ATH
- Sabiana
- Aero Tech Manufacturing
- Twa Panel Systems
- Merriott
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radiant Ceiling Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiant Ceiling Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiant Ceiling Panels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies
4 Sights by Product
