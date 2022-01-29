Radiant Ceiling Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Radiant Ceiling Panels market. Radiant ceiling panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant ceiling panels offer temperature gradients so low between ceiling and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated ceiling panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiant Ceiling Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Radiant Ceiling Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiant Ceiling Panels market was valued at 989 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Heating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiant Ceiling Panels include Zehnder Group, MESSANA, SPC, Frenger, Marley Engineered Products, Uponor, Indeeco, Rehau and Rossato Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiant Ceiling Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Heating

Electric Heating

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Radiant Ceiling Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zehnder Group

MESSANA

SPC

Frenger

Marley Engineered Products

Uponor

Indeeco

Rehau

Rossato Group

SSHC

ATH

Sabiana

Aero Tech Manufacturing

Twa Panel Systems

Merriott

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiant Ceiling Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiant Ceiling Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiant Ceiling Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiant Ceiling Panels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

