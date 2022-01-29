Car Soundproofing Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Car Soundproofing Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report studies the Car Soundproofing Material market, the car soundproofing material is used to absorb noise and it will make the car more comfort in driving, with the development of automotive industry, the car soundproofing material will have great growth rate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Soundproofing Material in global, including the following market information:
- Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Car Soundproofing Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Soundproofing Material market was valued at 14220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Body Soundproofing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Soundproofing Material include Autoneum, Adler Pelzer Group, Auria, Faurecia, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, NVH KOREA, Tuopu Group and Sumitomoriko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Car Soundproofing Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Soundproofing Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Body Soundproofing
- Engine Soundproofing
- Truck Soundproofing
Global Car Soundproofing Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Car Soundproofing Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Car Soundproofing Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Car Soundproofing Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Car Soundproofing Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Car Soundproofing Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Autoneum
- Adler Pelzer Group
- Auria
- Faurecia
- Grupo Antolin
- Toyota Boshoku
- NVH KOREA
- Tuopu Group
- Sumitomoriko
- Zhuzhou Times
- Huanqiu Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Car Soundproofing Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Car Soundproofing Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Car Soundproofing Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Car Soundproofing Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Car Soundproofing Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Car Soundproofing Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Car Soundproofing Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Car Soundproofing Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Car Soundproofing Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Soundproofing Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Car Soundproofing Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Soundproofing Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Soundproofing Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Sound
