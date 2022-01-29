Car Soundproofing Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Car Soundproofing Material market, the car soundproofing material is used to absorb noise and it will make the car more comfort in driving, with the development of automotive industry, the car soundproofing material will have great growth rate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Soundproofing Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Car Soundproofing Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Soundproofing Material market was valued at 14220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Body Soundproofing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Soundproofing Material include Autoneum, Adler Pelzer Group, Auria, Faurecia, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, NVH KOREA, Tuopu Group and Sumitomoriko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Car Soundproofing Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Body Soundproofing

Engine Soundproofing

Truck Soundproofing

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Soundproofing Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Soundproofing Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Car Soundproofing Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Car Soundproofing Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autoneum

Adler Pelzer Group

Auria

Faurecia

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku

NVH KOREA

Tuopu Group

Sumitomoriko

Zhuzhou Times

Huanqiu Group

