Battery Separator Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Battery Separator Films market.
A separator is a permeable membrane placed between a battery’s anode and cathode. The main function of a separator is to keep the two electrodes apart to prevent electrical short circuits while also allowing the transport of ionic charge carriers that are needed to close the circuit during the passage of current in an electrochemical cell
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Separator Films in global, including the following market information:
- Global Battery Separator Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Battery Separator Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)
- Global top five Battery Separator Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Separator Films market was valued at 3286.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4736.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Separator Films include Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek, Evonik and MPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery Separator Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Separator Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Battery Separator Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Method
- Wet Method
Global Battery Separator Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Battery Separator Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Power Vehicle
- Electric Power Storage
- Industrial
Global Battery Separator Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Battery Separator Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Battery Separator Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Battery Separator Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Battery Separator Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
- Key companies Battery Separator Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Asahi Kasei
- SK Innovation
- Toray
- Celgard
- UBE
- Sumitomo Chem
- Entek
- Evonik
- MPI
- W-SCOPE
- Senior Tech
- Jinhui Hi-Tech
- Zhongke Sci & Tech
- Cangzhou Mingzhu
- Suzhou GreenPower
- Yiteng New Energy
- Tianfeng Material
- DG Membrane Tech
- Newmi-Tech
- FSDH
- Hongtu LIBS Tech
- Shanghai Energy
- Gellec
- Zhenghua Separator
- Huiqiang New Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery Separator Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery Separator Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery Separator Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery Separator Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery Separator Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery Separator Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery Separator Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery Separator Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery Separator Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery Separator Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery Separator Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Separator Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Separator Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Separator Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Separator Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Separator Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
