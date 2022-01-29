Ethanolamine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethanolamine is a multifunctional family of amino alcohols favored for a diverse range of applications. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. They are hygroscopic and miscible with water, most alcohols, and polyols. As alkalines, they react with acids to form esters or salts. Their versatile properties qualify them for industrial use as absorbents for gas treating; as emulsifiers in cleaning products; and as a corrosion inhibitor.

In this report, ethanolamine contains monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethanolamine in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806288/global-ethanolamine-2022-2028-242

Global Ethanolamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethanolamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ethanolamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethanolamine market was valued at 3388.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4760.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoethanolamine (MEA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethanolamine include DOW, BASF, Ineos Oxides, Huntsman, Akzo Nobel, Nippon Shokubai, Mitsui Chemicals, KPX Green and Arak Petrochemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethanolamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethanolamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethanolamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

Global Ethanolamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethanolamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surfactant in Personal Care

Agrochemical Production

Gas Treatment

Construction

Wood Preservation

Others

Global Ethanolamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethanolamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethanolamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethanolamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethanolamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethanolamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW

BASF

Ineos Oxides

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel

Nippon Shokubai

Mitsui Chemicals

KPX Green

Arak Petrochemical Company

OUCC

Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Jiahua

Xian Lin Chemical

Maoming PetroChemical Shihua

JLZX Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-ethanolamine-2022-2028-242-6806288

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethanolamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethanolamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethanolamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethanolamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethanolamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethanolamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethanolamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethanolamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethanolamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethanolamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethanolamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethanolamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethanolamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethanolamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethanolamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethanolamine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethanolamine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Monoethanolamine (MEA)

4.1.3 Diethanolamine (DEA)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Ethanolamine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Ethanolamine Market Outlook 2022

Global and China Piroctone Ethanolamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Piroctone Ethanolamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2027