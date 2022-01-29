Anti-Fog Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-fog coatings are a type of hydrophilic coatings which contain polyvinyl alcohol in their formulation. These coatings help disperse small droplets of fog formed due to the condensation of water and are therefore also known as non-mist coatings. Anti-fog coatings are transparent, abrasion-resistant, and durable in nature; and thus do not degrade even after extensive usage.

It is ideally suited for surfaces where prevention of fogging and frosting is needed. The coating may be used on sports and safety goggles, glasses, face shields, respirators, outdoor signage, camera heads, environmental enclosures, windows, mirrors, windshields, displays, and other applications where fogging needs to be mitigated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Fog Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Anti-Fog Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Fog Coatings market was valued at 14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foggy Guard Coating (FGC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Fog Coatings include 3M, WeeTect, Hydromer, NEI Corporation and Optical Coating Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Fog Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foggy Guard Coating (FGC)

Defog Coating (DFC)

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Helmet Visors and Face Shields

Flat Polycarbonate Sheets

Commercial Freezer Window

Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights

Others

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

WeeTect

Hydromer

NEI Corporation

Optical Coating Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Fog Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Fog Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Fog Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Fog Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Fog Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Fog Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Fog Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Fog Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 &

