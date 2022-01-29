Anti-Fog Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Fog Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Anti-fog coatings are a type of hydrophilic coatings which contain polyvinyl alcohol in their formulation. These coatings help disperse small droplets of fog formed due to the condensation of water and are therefore also known as non-mist coatings. Anti-fog coatings are transparent, abrasion-resistant, and durable in nature; and thus do not degrade even after extensive usage.
It is ideally suited for surfaces where prevention of fogging and frosting is needed. The coating may be used on sports and safety goggles, glasses, face shields, respirators, outdoor signage, camera heads, environmental enclosures, windows, mirrors, windshields, displays, and other applications where fogging needs to be mitigated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Fog Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Anti-Fog Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Fog Coatings market was valued at 14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foggy Guard Coating (FGC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Fog Coatings include 3M, WeeTect, Hydromer, NEI Corporation and Optical Coating Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Fog Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Foggy Guard Coating (FGC)
- Defog Coating (DFC)
Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Helmet Visors and Face Shields
- Flat Polycarbonate Sheets
- Commercial Freezer Window
- Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights
- Others
Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Anti-Fog Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- WeeTect
- Hydromer
- NEI Corporation
- Optical Coating Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Fog Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Fog Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Fog Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Fog Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Fog Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Fog Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Fog Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Fog Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Fog Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Anti-Microbial Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028