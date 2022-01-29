Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Radar control system is an equipment of providing air traffic control services with the use of radar. The provision of air traffic control services without the use of radar is called procedural control. With the evolution of technology, the requirement of transportable radar control system was generated. Transportable radar control system (TRCS) is a compact air traffic control system transportable by a truck, aircraft or helicopter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) market was valued at 1887.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2439.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
S-band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, NEC Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation, Leonardo and Indra Sistemas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- S-band
- L-band
- X-band
- Others
Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Military Application
- Civil Application
Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- NEC Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- Harris Corporation
- Leonardo
- Indra Sistemas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
